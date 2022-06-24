Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Sounders played out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The away side thrashed Union Omaha by a 6-0 margin in the US Open Cup and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an impressive record against Sporting Kansas City and have won 12 of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's nine victories.

Sporting Kansas City have won eight of their last 14 matches against Seattle Sounders and are the only Western Conference outfit to win more than half their matches against the Sounders since the start of the 2015 season.

Sporting Kansas City ended a 10-match winless run on the road by pulling off a shock upset against Nashville SC last week and will look to pull off consecutive away victories in the MLS for the first time since August 2021.

Jordan Morris created five chances for his teammates against Los Angeles FC last week - a single-game career high for the Seattle Sounders forward.

Sporting Kansas City is the only team in the MLS without a goal in the first 20 minutes of a game so far this season.

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Seattle Sounders have grown into an MLS giant in recent years and have been one of the most consistent teams in the competition. The Sounders are yet to make their mark this season, however, and will need to step up in the coming weeks.

Sporting Kansas City have been a resurgent force this month but still have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Seattle Sounders are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes

