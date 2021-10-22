Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Sporting Kansas City are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have excelled this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps during the week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and will want to prove a point this weekend. The Sounders were held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will want to step up in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have a good record against Sporting Kansas City and have won 22 out of 23 matches played between the two teams. Sporting Kansas City have managed eight victories against Seattle Sounders and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Seattle Sounders. Sporting Kansas City were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-W-W-W

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-W-W

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Jordan Morris has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Jordan Morris

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Sporting Kansas City have an impressive squad and will want to win this game

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez; Alex Roldan, Jimmy Medranda, Joshua Atencio, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have exceeded expectations in the MLS so far and will want to step up in this fixture. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and can potentially win the league this year.

Seattle Sounders have hit a few roadblocks in recent weeks and will want to resolve their issues ahead of this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

