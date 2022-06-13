Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Seattle Sounders take on Vancouver Whitecaps in an important Western Conference clash at Lumen Field on Tuesday.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Sounders edged Charlotte FC to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have also endured a difficult MLS campaign. The Canadian outfit defeated Real Salt Lake by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 17 of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Whitecaps' nine victories.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 14 matches against Vancouver Whitecaps, with the Canadians' previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin over five years ago.

Vancouver Whitecaps' 14-game winless streak against Seattle Sounders is their longest such run against any team in the MLS, while it is the Sounders' longest unbeaten run against a single opponent.

Seattle Sounders have managed to keep only one clean sheet so far this season and have conceded at least one goal in 18 of their last 19 matches in the MLS.

Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz has an excellent record against Vancouver Whitecaps and has scored six goals in his seven MLS games against the Canadian outfit.

Vancouver Whitecaps won their previous game against Real Salt Lake in stoppage-time - their third such victory in the MLS so far.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Seattle Sounders have not been at their best this season and have plenty of work to do to move up the league table. The Sounders have managed to win three of their last four games and will be intent on furthering their resurgence.

Vancouver Whitecaps have struggled against Seattle Sounders in the past and have a point to prove this week. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Ruidiaz to score - Yes

