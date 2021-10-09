Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive over the past month and will want to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have improved after a slow start to their season. The Whitecaps eased past San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this year. The Sounders defeated Colorado Rapids by a 3-0 margin last weekend and will be confident going into this match.

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have an impressive record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 16 out of 32 matches played between the two sides. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed seven victories against the Sounders and will want to win this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-L-W

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-D-L

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Seattle Sounders have five players away on international duty and will need to step up in this fixture.

Injured: Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem, Jordan Morris

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan, Raul Ruidiaz

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Erik Godoy and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Lucas Cavallini, Maxime Crepeau, and Javain Brown are with their national teams at the moment and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Erik Godoy, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic

Unavailable: Lucas Cavallini, Maxime Crepeau, Javain Brown

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Abdoulaye Cissoko, Shane O'Neill, Yeimar Gomez; Kelyn Rowe, Jimmy Medranda, Joshua Atencio, Danny Leyva, Joao Paulo; Will Bruin, Fredy Montero

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Hasal; Bruno Gaspar, Michael Baldisimo, Jake Nerwinski, Andy Rose; Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Seattle Sounders have enjoyed an excellent MLS campaign so far and have scored eight goals in their last three league games. The Sounders have overcome their mid-season slump and will want to step up in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps have also managed to stage a recovery over the past month and will be confident going into this match. Seattle Sounders are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

