Spain Women vs United States Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11, 2022 

Spain and United States will square off in an international women's friendly at the El Sadar Stadium on Tuesday (October 11).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden last week. Rebecka Blomqvist scored a 14th-minute opener for the Scandinavians before Matta Cardona stepped off the bench to equalise for Spain seven minutes from time.

The USWNT, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to European champions England at the Wembley, with all three goals coming in the first half. Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway scored either side of Sophia Smith's strike to help the Lionesses extend their unbeaten run to 23 games. The defeat snapped the world champions' 13-game winning run.

The USMNT will wrap up their international campaign this month with Tuesday's game before taking on Germany in a double-header friendly next month.

Spain Women vs United States Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The USWNT have been victorious in their last three meetings with Spain, winning by an aggregate scoreline of 4-1.

Two of the previous three games saw the USWNT keep a clean sheet.

The USWNT were on a 13-game winning run before their defeat to England.

Spain have won four of their last seven international games.

Spain have scored in 11 of their last 12 games.

Six of the last eight games involving the USWNT have produced at least three goals.

Spain Women vs United States Women Prediction

The USWNT suffered a rare defeat on Friday, as they were outplayed by England at the Wembley. Vlatko Andonovski will want his players to send a statement of intent by claiming a comfortable win against Spain.

It will be no mean task, though, with their last three games getting decided by a single goal margin, highlighting the quality Spain posses. The United States Women are the favourites and should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Spain Women 1-2 United States Women

Spain Women vs United States Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA to win (The world champions have a 100% winning record against Spain.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Spain have found the back of the net in 11 of their last 12 games.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches involving the USWNT have produced three or more goals.)

