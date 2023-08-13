Spezia vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2023

Spezia and Venezia lock horns at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in the opening round of the 2023-24 Coppa Italia on Monday (August 14).

The hosts were left spitting feathers last season, as they were relegated from Serie A, bringing an end to their three-year spell in the top flight. Massimiliano Alvini’s side picked up 31 points from 38 games to finish 18th before suffering a disappointing 3-1 loss to Hellas Verona in June's relegation playoffs.

However, Spezia head into the new campaign off the back of a promising pre-season, where they picked up three wins and one draw in four games.

Meanwhile, Venezia’s hopes of returning to Serie A came to an end in the promotion playoffs quarterfinals, where they lost 2-1 to Cagliari. Paolo Vanoli’s men have picked up the pieces in pre-season, bagging three wins and a draw in five games.

Venezia’s only pre-season defeat came on Friday when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen at the Goffertstadion.

Spezia vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last nine meetings, Venezia hold a superior record in the fixture.

Spezia have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

The two sides last met in the 2021-22 Serie A campaign, with Alvini’s men winning both home and away fixtures, scoring three goals and conceding once.

Venezia are winless in three competitive away games, losing twice since beating Ternana 4-1 in April.

Spezia have won all but one of their last four games, with last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Mallorca being the exception.

Spezia vs Venezia Prediction

Both sides are coming off a solid pre-season, so expect a heated contest at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi. However, Alvini’s men have home advantage and should do just enough to come out on top.

Prediction: Spezia 1-0 Venezia

Spezia vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spezia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes.)