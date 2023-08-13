Spezia vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2023

Spezia and Venezia lock horns at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in the opening round of the 2023-24 Coppa Italia on Monday (August 14).
The hosts were left spitting feathers last season, as they were relegated from Serie A, bringing an end to their three-year spell in the top flight. Massimiliano Alvini’s side picked up 31 points from 38 games to finish 18th before suffering a disappointing 3-1 loss to Hellas Verona in June's relegation playoffs.
However, Spezia head into the new campaign off the back of a promising pre-season, where they picked up three wins and one draw in four games.
Meanwhile, Venezia’s hopes of returning to Serie A came to an end in the promotion playoffs quarterfinals, where they lost 2-1 to Cagliari. Paolo Vanoli’s men have picked up the pieces in pre-season, bagging three wins and a draw in five games.
Venezia’s only pre-season defeat came on Friday when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen at the Goffertstadion.
Spezia vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With three wins from the last nine meetings, Venezia hold a superior record in the fixture.
- Spezia have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.
- The two sides last met in the 2021-22 Serie A campaign, with Alvini’s men winning both home and away fixtures, scoring three goals and conceding once.
- Venezia are winless in three competitive away games, losing twice since beating Ternana 4-1 in April.
- Spezia have won all but one of their last four games, with last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Mallorca being the exception.
Spezia vs Venezia Prediction
Both sides are coming off a solid pre-season, so expect a heated contest at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi. However, Alvini’s men have home advantage and should do just enough to come out on top.
Prediction: Spezia 1-0 Venezia
Spezia vs Venezia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Spezia
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)
Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes.)