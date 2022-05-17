Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th May 2022

Colorado Rapids will look to pick up their first away win of the year when they visit the Children's Mercy Park to take on Sporting Kansas City on Thursday.

The Wizards, meanwhile, will head into the game fresh off a 7-2 thrashing against Portland Timbers and will look to move on from that humiliation.

Kansas City were at the receiving end of a 7-2 thrashing by Portland Timbers when the two teams met last Sunday.

The Wizards are now winless in their last seven MLS outings, picking up three wins and losing four since a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake in March. Kansas City have endured a rough start to their campaign. They find themselves second-bottom in the Western Conference standings after picking up nine points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, Colorado returned to winning ways last time out, seeong off Los Angeles FC 2-0 on home turf.

Before that, the Rapids were on a two-game losing streak, including a 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United on May 12, which saw them crash out of the US Open Cup. Colorado are seventh in the West, picking up 15 points from their 11 games.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 84 meetings between the two teams, Kansas City boast a superior record in this fixture.

Colorado have picked up 21 wins in this period, while 30 games have ended all square.

Kansas City are unbeaten in 28 of their 34 home games against the Rapids in the regular season, their best home against any MLS team.

Colorado are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Kansas City since June 2021, picking up three draws and one win.

The Rapids are yet to taste victory away from home in 2022, picking up two draws and losing seven of their nine games.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Kansas City will head into the game seeking to restore some pride following their humbling defeat against Portland Timbers. They take on a Colorado team who are yet to pick up an away win since October, so Kansas City should come out victorious.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-0 Colorado Rapids.

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kansas City.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in each of their last five clashes).

Edited by Bhargav