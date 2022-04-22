Sporting Kansas City vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd April 2022

Two sides in need of a morale-boosting result lock horns in the MLS as Sporting Kansas City play host to Columbus Crew at the Children's Mercy Park Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game on a three-game losing streak while the Crew have lost each of their last four games across all competitions.

For the second game on the trot, Sporting Kansas suffered defeat from a winning position as they bottled their lead before losing 3-1 against Los Angeles FC last weekend.

The Wizards have now lost each of their last three games, shipping six goals and scoring twice since March’s 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Sporting Kansas City are currently 12th in the Western Conference table with six points from their opening eight games.

Meanwhile, Columbus Crew were sent packing from the US Open Cup last time out as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away from home.

This was in keeping with their recent string of poor performances in the MLS, where they have lost each of their most recent three games.

With eight points from seven games, Columbus Crew are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference table, just two points above last-placed DC United.

Sporting Kansas City vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides.

Columbus Crew have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine different occasions.

Sporting Kansas City are unbeaten in six home games against the Crew, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss back in 2012.

Sporting Kansas City head into the weekend on a three-game losing streak, while they have lost five of their last seven games since the start of March.

Similarly, Columbus Crew are on a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions, while they have failed to taste victory in fine straight outings.

The Crew are also yet to taste victory on the road this season, losing twice and picking up two draws in four away games.

Sporting Kansas City vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Saturday’s game has all the makings of an exciting contest as both sides will be looking to snap their respective losing streaks. However, Columbus Crew face the daunting task of playing the Wizards at the Children's Mercy Park, where Crew have failed to pick up a win since 2012.

With that said, we predict the hosts will once again make use of their home advantage to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-0 Columbus Crew

Sporting Kansas City vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Columbus Crew have scored just once in their last four outings)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in each of the last four meetings between the sides)

