Sporting Kansas City vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

Sporting Kansas City host Dallas at Children's Mercy Park in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

Sporting KC are currently 12th in the Western Conference, eight points behind their opponents. Peter Vermes' side have been woeful of late and are winless in their last four games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Dallas on Sunday.

Dallas, on the other hand, are currently 4th in the Western Conference, four points off Los Angeles FC at the top of the table. Nico Estevez's side have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Kansas on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Sporting Kansas City vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Sporting KC winning the other two.

Kansas came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2021. Daniel Salloi's brace and Johnny Russell's goal was enough to secure the win on the night, with Ricardo Pepi scoring a consolation goal for Dallas.

Sporting KC are tied for the second least amount of goals scored this season with six in their nine games so far.

Dallas are tied for the best defense in the league, having conceded five goals int he eight games so far.

Sporting Kansas City vs Dallas Prediction

It's hard to see Sporting KC taking anything away from this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

Oriol Rossell is a doubt for Kansas, while Jose Mauri, Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido are all out injured. Dallas will be without Nicky Hernandez due to injury.

We predict Dallas will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0-2 Dallas

Sporting Kansas City vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Kansas have one of the worst attacks in the league and are coming up against the best defense in Dallas)

Tip 3 - Jesus Ferreira to score/assist (The midfielder has five goals and one assist from eight appearance so far)

