Sporting Kansas City vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2022

Sporting Kansas City play host to DC United at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday in the MLS.

Both sides last met in May when the Black-and-Red claimed a slender 1-0 victory in front of their home fans.

Sporting Kansas City were held to a second straight share of the spoils last time out when they played out a goalless draw with 10-man Houston Dynamo.

This followed a 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Sporting Kansas City are currently 12th in the Western Conference table after picking up 31 points from 30 games.

Elsewhere, DC United failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Real Salt Lake.

Prior to that, Wayne Rooney’s men ended their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over New York City FC on September 1 before playing out a goalless draw with Colorado Rapids four days later.

With 27 points from 30 games, DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Sporting Kansas City vs DC United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

DC United boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides.

Sporting Kansas City have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while 12 games have ended all square.

The Wizards head into Wednesday unbeaten in their last four games, dating back to a 4-3 loss against Austin FC on August 14.

DC United are also unbeaten in their last three league games, picking up five points from a possible nine.

Sporting Kansas City have won their last three home games, scoring nine goals and conceding three in that time.

Sporting Kansas City vs DC United Prediction

Sporting Kansas City and DC United have found a way to grind out results in recent weeks and will look to keep the ball rolling. Both sides have been involved in a share of the spoils in their last two games respectively and we predict this trend will continue, with the game ending all square.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 DC United

Sporting Kansas City vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three scored in the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven encounters)

