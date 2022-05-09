Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th May 2022

Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas will go head-to-head at the Children's Mercy Park Stadium in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

The visitors head into the game on an impressive nine-game unbeaten run, while the Wizards will look to end their six-game winless run.

Kansas City were involved in a share of the spoils for the third game on the trot last time out when they played out an uneventful goalless draw with New York City FC.

The Wizards have now failed to win their last six MLS games, picking up three points from a possible 18. Kansas City will look to end this dry spell as they begin their US Open Cup campaign on Tuesday.

Dallas, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results, claiming a comfortable 2-0 victory over Seattle Sounders last time out.

They are now unbeaten in their last nine outings, stretching back to a 1-0 loss at New England Revolution on March 5. Dallas will look to keep their juggernaut rolling in the US Open Cup, where they kicked off their title charge with a 2-1 win over FC Tulsa on April 20.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Kansas City hold a superior record in this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 54 meetings between the two teams.

Dallas have picked up 18 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Kansas City are unbeaten in their last three games against the visitors, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in August 2021.

Dallas are unbeaten in their last nine outings across competitions, claiming six wins and three draws.

The Wizards head into the game on a run of six games without a win, picking up three draws and losing as many since a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake in March.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Prediction

Kansas City head into the game winless in their last six games, making the visitors firm favourites to come out victorious. In stark contrast, Dallas are unbeaten since March 5 and could pick up a victory on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 FC Dallas.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas.

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last eight meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings).

Edited by Bhargav