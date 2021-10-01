Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on Houston Dynamo on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo are in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Texas-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The hosts eased past FC Dallas in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo have a good record against Sporting Kansas City and have won 19 out of 48 matches played between the two teams. Sporting Kansas City have managed 15 victories against Houston Dynamo and will need to improve their record this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Sporting Kansas City. Houston Dynamo made a fair share of mistakes on the day and will need to be more robust on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-W-L

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-W-D-W

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Sporting Kansas City have an impressive squad and will want to win this game.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey

Doubtful: Alan Pulido

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Marko Maric and Tyler Pasher are struggling with their fitness at the moment and are unlikely to feature in this match. Adam Lundqvist picked up an injury last week and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Adam Lundqvist

Doubtful: Marko Maric, Tyler Pasher

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Gadi Kinda, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Johnny Russell

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Maynor Figueroa, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Corey Baird, Fafa Picault, Ariel Lassiter

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have exceeded expectations in the MLS so far and will want to step up in this fixture. The likes of Daniel Salloi and Khiry Shelton are in excellent form at the moment and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have improved over the past week but have several problems to solve in the coming months. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-0 Houston Dynamo

