Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo square off at Children's Mercy Park in the MLS on Saturday as both sides look to secure their first wins of the season.

The Wizards were beaten 3-1 by Atlanta United on the opening day, despite mustering more shots (14 to 12) and keeping more possession (57% to 43%).

It was a disappointing start for a side that finished third in the Western Conference last term and went into the playoffs.

Houston shared the spoils with Real Salt Lake on home soil as their encounter ended 0-0.

The home side, despite better stats, failed to break down a stoic Claret and Cobalt side but will hope for better results in their first away game of the new season.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head

Houston Dynamo have won 19 of their last 49 clashes with Sporting Kansas, who have beaten Houston on 16 occasions.

Kansas have also won each of their last two encounters with Houston, albeit both at home, including a 4-2 win in October last year.

Sporting Kansas City Form Guide (all competitions): W

Houston Dynamo Form Guide (all competitions): D

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Sporting Kansas

Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda will remain sidelined with injuries, while Oriol Rosell joined them in the treatment room after going off in their season opener.

Injured: Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda, Oriol Rosell

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Houston Dynamo FC @HoustonDynamo



El sueño de una ciudad hecho realidad.



#HH4HTown Por fin la espera ha terminado.El sueño de una ciudad hecho realidad. Por fin la espera ha terminado. El sueño de una ciudad hecho realidad. #HH4HTown https://t.co/QDXFaR8G8X

Houston Dynamo

El Naranja have a clean bill of health and head coach Paulo Nagamura is unlikely to make changes to his side that drew with Real Salt Lake on the opening day.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Logan Ndenbe; Remi Walter, Roger Espinoza, Marinos Tzionis; Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi.

Houston Dynamo (4-5-1): Steve Clark; Griffin Dorsey, Tim Parker, Daniel Steres, Adam Lundqvist; Corey Baird, Memo Rodriguez, Matias Vera, Darwin Ceren, Fafa Picault; Sebastian Ferreira.

Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Both teams got their seasons off to a whimper rather than a wham.

As much as they'd like to pick up their first win of the season, going by their respective performances, this one could be heading for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Houston Dynamo

