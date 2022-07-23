Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles FC outfit at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been excellent this season. The away side edged Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts held Minnesota United to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC are on an even footing at the moment and have won four matches apiece out of a total of eight matches played between the two teams.

Los Angeles FC have scored 14 goals in their four victories against Sporting Kansas City but have only scored three goals in their four defeats.

Sporting Kansas City have suffered defeat in three consecutive matches at home for the first time in over eight years.

Los Angeles FC have become only the sixth team in the history of the MLS to manage at least 42 points in their first 20 matches of the season.

Sporting Kansas City's Roger Espinoza received his 13th red card against Real Salt Lake last week - three more than any other player in the history of the competition.

Los Angeles FC's victory against Nashville SC represented the 14th consecutive match in which the team has won a game after taking the lead at any point during the match.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been impressive in the MLS this season and will be intent on winning silverware in the coming months. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to step up in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City have endured an abysmal campaign so far and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-3 Los Angeles FC

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score - Yes

