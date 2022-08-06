Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Sporting Kansas City at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Guadalajara by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in dismal form this year. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Austin FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a slight edge of over Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 19 out of the 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's 18 victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy have won only two of their last 12 matches against Sporting Kansas City and lost both their matches against their Western Conference rivals last season.

For the first time in their history, Sporting Kansas City have suffered defeat in five consecutive matches at home in a single season.

After losing only two of their first seven league matches away from home, Los Angeles Galaxy have dropped points in three consecutive matches on the road.

Johnny Russell has scored five goals in his six career games against Los Angeles Galaxy and scored three goals in this two matches against them last season.

Los Angeles Galaxy have scored only one first-half goal in their last five matches in the MLS.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been inconsistent so far this season and will need to put together a series of positive results. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will need to remain wary of a potentially formidable opponent.

Sporting Kansas City have done well in this fixture but are in abysmal form at the moment. Los Angeles Galaxy have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Johnny Russell to score - Yes

