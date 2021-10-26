Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy are back in action with another MLS fixture this week as they lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important clash on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Sporting Kansas City are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been excellent this year. The hosts edged Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been a resurgent force this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas last week and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles Galaxy are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 games apiece out of a total of 49 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in July this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sporting Kansas City. Los Angeles Galaxy struggled on the day and will want to prove their mettle this week.

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-D-L

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Sporting Kansas City have an impressive squad and will want to win this game

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier Hernandez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this week. Jorge Villafana is yet to complete his recovery, however, and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jorge Villafana

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Niko Hamalainen, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have exceeded expectations in the MLS so far and will want to step up in this fixture. The home side has impressive players in its ranks and can potentially win the league this year.

Los Angeles Galaxy have improved over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their form in the coming weeks. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi