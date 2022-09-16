Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on Minnesota United in an important clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive so far this year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC last and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts eased past DC United by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a good record against Minnesota United and have won 10 out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's five victories.

Sporting Kansas City have won all six of their regular-season home games against Minnesota United but did lose the only play-off game at home by a 3-0 margin.

Sporting Kansas City secured their fourth consecutive home win against DC United last week - their longest such streak in the MLS in over five years.

Minnesota United managed to arrest a three-match losing steak with a draw against Los Angeles FC and are on their longest winless run in the MLS since 2020.

Khiry Shelton scored his first goal of the season for Sporting Kansas City, ending a run of 23 regular-season matches without a goal.

Minnesota United will have to do without Emanuel Ryenoso this weekend - since he joined the club in 2020, the team has managed to win only two of the 10 matches in which he has not played.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to resolve a few issues ahead of this game. The away side has managed only one point in its last four games and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City have troubled Minnesota United in the past and have improved over the past month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Minnesota United

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Salloi to score - Yes

