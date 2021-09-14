Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sporting Kansas City take on Minnesota United on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Sporting Kansas City are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have excelled this year. The home side eased past Chicago Fire by a 2-0 margin last year and will need a similar result from this match.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are currently in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have a good record against Minnesota United and have won nine out of 16 matches played between the two teams. Minnesota United have managed four victories against Sporting Kansas City and will need to step up on Wednesday.

The previous match between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-D-D-D

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-D-L

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Team News

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin has recovered from his knock and should be available for selection.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Minnesota United have a strong squad

Minnesota United

Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, and Juan Agudelo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Chase Gasper and Osvaldo Alonso are suspended and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Juan Agudelo

Suspended: Chase Gasper, Osvaldo Alonso

Unavailable: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Gadi Kinda, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Michael Brent Kallmann, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall; Wil Trapp, Jacori Hayes; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Hassani Dotson; Adrien Hunou

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have exceeded expectations in the MLS so far and will want to step up in this fixture. The home side has impressive players in its ranks and can potentially win the league this year.

Minnesota United have failed to win four of their last five matches and will need to overcome their slump this month. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 3-1 Minnesota United

