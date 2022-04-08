Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th March 2022

Sporting Kansas City will host Nashville at Children's Mercy Park in the MLS 2022 on Saturday, looking to bounce back from a setback in their last outing.

The Wizards were beaten 1-0 by the Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend, courtesy of a 73rd-minute strike from Ryan Raposo.

It must have been particularly disappointing as Peter Vermes' side had more possession (53%-47%), more shots on target (4-3) and completed more passes (534-475).

With just two wins and four defeats from six games so far, Kansas are down in 11th position in the Western Conference standings with six points.

Meanwhile, Nashville haven't covered themselves in glory either, sitting just a position above them in the standings and a point more than Kansas. However, they have a game in hand.

The Tennessee outfit ended a run of three winless games with a 1-0 defeat to Columbus Crew away from home last weekend.

However, despite their lowly standings, only four teams in the Western Conference have conceded fewer goals than Nashville's five, a testament to their resolute defence.

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville SC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The pair have met just once before in the MLS - in October 2020 when Kansas secured a 2-1 win over Nashville at home.

This will be Nashville's only second visit to Kansas.

Nashville haven't won consecutively in the league since September last year.

The Wizards have won both their home games so far this season. They're looking for a third consecutive win on home soil for the first time since May last year.

Nashville haven't won back-to-back away games in the MLS since August last year.

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville SC Prediction

Sporting Kansas will look to make their home advantage count to hope for a repeat of their result from 18 months ago.

Nashville will come into the fixture with some confidence following their last win and will rely on their strong defence to get something out of the clash.

Nashville SC @NashvilleSC Thor and El Samurai back at it again Thor and El Samurai back at it again https://t.co/gPk1crXeIq

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Nashville SC.

Sporting Kansas City vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

