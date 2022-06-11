Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th June 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have endured an abysmal season so far. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won eight of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's seven victories.

The away side has historically struggled in this fixture and has won only two of the 19 matches played between Sporting Kansas City and New England Revolution.

Sporting Kansas City suffered a 1-0 defeat in their previous game against Vancouver Whitecaps - only their home game in which they have failed to score since the start of last season.

New England Revolution have found the back of the net in their last 11 games in the MLS but have also conceded in 10 away games on the trot.

Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi have scored eight of Sporting Kansas City's 13 goals in the MLS so far this season and have carried much of the team's goalscoring burden.

Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have shown flashes of their potential this season but have been plagued by a flurry of defensive woes. The Revs are unbeaten in their last four MLS matches and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have endured a dismal season so far and will need to play out of their skins in this match. New England Revolution are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-3 New England Revolution

Sporting Kansas City vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gustavo Bou to score - Yes

