Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Red Bulls edged Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have an impressive record against New York Red Bulls and have won four of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Red Bulls' one victory.

Sporting Kansas City have lost 10 of their first 18 matches this season and have suffered two defeats in their last two matches at the Children's Mercy Park.

New York Red Bulls scored twice in the last 10 minutes to defeat Atlanta United last week - it was the first time in nearly nine years that the Red Bulls came back from a deficit after the 80th minute.

Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi have scored 12 of Sporting Kansas City's last 15 goals, including their last five goals in the MLS.

With Serge Ngoma scoring the winning goal against Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls became the first team in the MLS to field three goalscoring players younger than 17 years of age.

Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have exceeded expectations so far and will look to sustain their momentum this weekend. The Red Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City can pack a punch on their day but have endured a difficult campaign so far. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-3 New York Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Patryk Klimala to score - Yes

