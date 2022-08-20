Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21, 2022

Sporting Kansas City host Portland Timbers at Children's Mercy Park in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Sporting Kansas City are currently bottom of the Western Conference, 10 points behind their opponents. Peter Vermes' side have been in poor form of late, having won only two of their last ten games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Portland on Sunday.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the Western Conference, with a win potentially taking them into 6th. Giovanni Savarese's side have faltered of late and are winless in their last four games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Kansas City on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, having won three of them.

Portland demolished Kansas City 7-2 the last time the two sides met back in May.

Sporting Kansas have the worst attack in the league, having only scored 26 goals in their 26 games so far.

Portland have the third best attack in the league, having scored 42 goals from their 26 games so far this season.

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Both sides have been in poor form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Kansas will be without a host of players for the game, as Kortne Thompson-Ford, Nikola Vujnovic, Ozzie Cisneros, Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido are all out for the game. Meanwhile, George Fochive and Hunter Sulte are both doubts for Portland, while Felipe Mora and Diego Gutierrez will both be unavailable for the game.

We predict Porland will win the game comfortably, despite both sides being in disapppointing form of late.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0-2 Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result - Portland Timbers Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Kansas have the worst attack in the division)

Tip 3 - Portland to get two or more bookings (Portland are the 2nd most booked team in the MLS with 69 yellow cards and five red cards)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan