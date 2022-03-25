Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 26 March 2022

Sporting Kansas City will look to avenge their 2021 MLS playoff defeat as they host Real Salt Lake at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

With just one win and three losses in their first four matches of the regular season, Sporting Kansas City have endured an uncharacteristically poor start to their campaign. They've scored three goals and have shipped in eight and have looked off pace against the more youthful sides in the Western Conference.

They have missed Ilie Sanchez in midfield and in his absence, they've looked extremely vulnerable during defensive transitions. But Sporting KC have plenty of experience within their ranks and it wouldn't be too surprising if they dug their heels in to turn things around soon.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake have won their last three matches after kicking off their season with a goalless stalemate against Houston Dynamo. After barely sneaking through to the playoffs last season, Pablo Mastroeni's side surprised everyone by battling hard to make it to the Conference finals.

They eventually fell to the Portland Timbers, but it was a great show of character from Mastroeni's men. They've seemed content to hit teams on the counter this time around but will need to be more formidable at the back.

Real Salt Lake have conceded 19 shots on target in their first four matches of the season. They were lucky that only three of those efforts ended up in the back of the net. But in all fairness, they've faced some quality opponents so far and have come away unscathed.

Real Salt Lake are currently tied on points with Western Conference toppers Los Angeles FC but are second due to an inferior goal difference.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake are currently on a three game winning streak. They are unbeaten in the season so far.

Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City have clashed 33 times in the past. Real Salt Lake have won 14 times while Sporting KC have been victorious on 11 occasions. Eight matches have ended in a draw.

Real Salt Lake have won six out of the last 10 meetings between the two sides. Sporting Kansas City have won just twice.

Sporting Kansas City finished third in the Western Conference in the 2021 season. They are currently 12th after winning one and losing three out of their first four games of the 2022 season.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Sporting Kansas City @SportingKC



Graham Zusi is just 57 minutes away from becoming our all-time minutes played leader across all competitions Mr. #SportingKC is climbing to theGraham Zusi is just 57 minutes away from becoming our all-time minutes played leader across all competitions Mr. #SportingKC is climbing to the 🔝Graham Zusi is just 57 minutes away from becoming our all-time minutes played leader across all competitions 🙌 https://t.co/hXSYGQ6iGN

Both teams have plenty of injury concerns but Real Salt Lake have navigated the early crisis much better than their Saturday opponents. They've been fortunate not to concede more goals than they have but have looked more dangerous going forward than Sporting Kansas City.

Peter Vermes' side have looked bereft of ideas in the attacking third. They will be hoping to make their home advantage count after losing all three of their away games so far. But going by recent form, we're expecting Salt Lake to edge it here.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

