Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on San Jose Earthquakes in an important clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Earthquakes edged Los Angeles FC to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve another positive result this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal season so far. The home side thrashed Portland Timbers by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a slight edge over San Jose Earthquakes and have won 19 out of the 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Earthquakes' 18 victories.

Sporting Kansas City have lost only one of their last 12 matches against San Jose Earthquakes and have won 13 of their last 16 home games against the Earthquakes.

With their 4-1 victory last week, Sporting Kansas City became the first team in MLS history to score three goals before half-time in three consecutive league games.

San Jose Earthquakes ended a six-match winless streak with their victory last week and have not secured consecutive victories in the MLS since September 2021.

William Agada scored two of Sporting Kansas City's four goals last week and now has five goals in his last five MLS appearances.

Tommy Thompson bagged two assists for San Jose Earthquakes last week - only his second multi-assist game in 177 appearances for the club in the MLS.

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have been a resurgent force in the MLS and have scored 11 goals in their last three games. The hosts remain at the bottom of the league table at the moment, however, and have a few defensive issues to address ahead of this game.

San Jose Earthquakes have also improved over the past month and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: William Agada to score - Yes

