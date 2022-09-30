Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important encounter at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The home side thrashed Minnesota United by a 4-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Sounders held FC Cincinnati to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good record against Sporting Kansas City and have won 12 out of the 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's nine victories.

The Sounders defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 3-0 margin in June this year - their largest victory against the home side in the MLS.

Sporting Kansas City have won their last two games and are unbeaten in six consecutive MLS matches - their best run of the season so far.

Seattle Sounders have won only two of their last nine matches in the MLS and are guaranteed to have the fewest points in a single season in the club's history.

Sporting Kansas City defeated Minnesota United by a 4-1 margin last week and have now scored at least three goals in five of their last eight matches in the MLS.

Seattle Sounders have picked up only one point from their last eight away matches, with their previous MLS victory on the road coming in July this year.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have managed to hit a purple patch over the past month and will look to extend their streak this weekend. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have hit their stride towards the end of their campaign.

Seattle Sounders have endured a poor season by their standards and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. Sporting Kansas City are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Salloi to score first - Yes

