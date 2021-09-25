Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders occupy first and second positions respectively in the MLS Western Conference standings as they lock horns on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City have a one-point lead over the second-placed Seattle Sounders as the two sides clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Sunday night. Peter Vermes' men started September with a 4-0 loss to Los Angeles FC.

But they have since bounced back with two convincing wins over Chicago Fire and Minnesota United. After beating Chicago 2-0 thanks to early goals from Jose Mauri and Johnny Russell, Sporting KC absolutely bossed the game against the Loons.

They had the lion's share of the possession, moved the ball around well and constantly asked questions of the Minnesota United defence. Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders lost the Leagues Cup final to Club Leon in their latest outing.

Brian Schmetzer's side had enough chances to put the game to bed but they didn't and they will now rue those missed opportunities. They conceded a 1-0 loss against Real Salt Lake in the MLS last weekend.

The Sounders have lost two of their last three league games and will be looking to regain their place at the top with a win over Sporting Kansas City. They have been able to grind out positive results from tight games and will be relying on those instincts of theirs as they take on the best side in the Western Conference.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

In 24 meetings between the two sides, Sporting Kansas City have won nine times. Seattle Sounders have been the slightly better side. They have won 11 games. Four matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides clashed was in July and Sporting KC won the game 3-1.

Sporting Kansas City form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Seattle Sounders form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Sporting Kansas City

Felipe Hernandez won't feature in the game due to personal reasons. Jaylin Lindsey is ruled out with a hamstring problem. Alan Pulido and Remi Walter did not feature in KC's last game and are likely to sit this one out due to injury as well.

Injuries: Jaylin Lindsey

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Doubtful: Alan Pulido, Remi Walter

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders

Nicolas Lodeiro has undergone yet another knee surgery and is going to be a long-term absentee. Jordy Delem will not feature again this season after suffering an ACL injury. Jordan Morris is on the path to recovery after sustaining an ACL injury but is not ready to start playing just yet.

Injuries: Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem, Jordan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineups

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Gadi Kinda, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Jon Kempin

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Kelyn Rowe, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Fredy Montero; Raul Ruidiaz

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

There is no doubt that this is going to be an exciting contest. However, we expect Sporting Kansas City to convert their home advantage into three points here. They have looked quite assured in their last two games while Seattle Sounders have stumbled a bit.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Edited by Shambhu Ajith