Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th May 2022

Two teams at the bottom of the Western Conference standings will lock horns on Sunday when Sporting Kansas City play host to Vancouver Whitecaps at the Children's Mercy Park Stadium.

Both teams head into the game off progressing to the US Open Cup quarterfinals and will look to keep that run going.

Kansas City came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup Round of 16 on Thursday.

Before that, the Wizards ended their seven-game winless run in the MLS, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids on May 19 before holding out for a 1-1 draw at San Jose Earthquakes four days later.

With 13 points from 14 games, Kansas City are 13th in the Western Conference standings, two points and one place above their visitors on Sunday, who are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, edged out Calvary FC in a nervy penalty shootout to progress to the next round of the US Open Cup.

They will now turn their attention to the MLS, where they saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end on Sunday, courtesy of a 2-1 loss at Charlotte FC. The Whitecaps' struggles in the league have been owing to their woeful form away from home, where they have lost six games so far.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 24 meetings between the two teams, Kansas City boast a superior record in this fixture.

Vancouver have picked up seven wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Kansas City are unbeaten in their last five home games against the Whitecaps, picking up four wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss in October 2017.

Vancouver boast the league's worst record away from home, losing six games this season.

The Wizards, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five home games, including three straight wins in their last three outings.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Kansas City head into the weekend as firm favourites to come away with the desired result, as they face a Vancouver team that have lost six away games in the MLS this season. The Wizards should make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes).

