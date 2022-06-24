Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th June 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with Atlanta United in a crucial clash at BMO Field on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to win this game.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts thrashed CF Montreal by a 4-0 margin in the Canadian Championship in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this year. The away side secured a 2-0 victory against Inter Miami last week and will want to sustain their momentum with a similar result in this match.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto FC have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won four of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's three victories.

After winning only one of their first eight matches against Toronto FC, Atlanta United managed to remain unbeaten in their three games against the Canadian outfit in 2021.

All four of Toronto FC's victories in the MLS - 12 of their 15 points this season - have come at BMO Field.

Atlanta United's impressive 2-0 victory against Inter Miami last week represents only the second victory for the team in its last nine matches in the MLS.

Toronto FC have failed to keep clean sheets in 21 consecutive regular season games at home and are only two poor performances away from setting an unwanted MLS record.

Josef Martinez scored his fourth goal against Inter Miami last week and has scored at least four times against 15 different MLS opponents, including Toronto FC.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta United have improved over the past month and will need to work hard to make their way into the top seven. Josef Martinez was impressive on his return to the starting eleven last week and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Toronto FC have endured an abysmal year so far and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Atlanta United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 Atlanta United

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Josef Martinez to score - Yes

