Toronto FC vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4, 2022

Toronto FC will lock horns with CF Montreal at the BMO Field Stadium on Sunday in the MLS.

The visitors saw their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out and will look to quickly return to winning ways.

Toronto failed to move into the playoffs places, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by LA Galaxy on Thursday.

Before that, the Reds saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end on August 21, when they were between 2-1 by Inter Miami before claiming a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC a week later.

With 34 points from 29 games, Toronto are tenth in the Eastern Conference standings, two points off seventh-placed Inter Miami in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Montreal were denied a fourth consecutive win on Thursday, as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against New York Red Bulls.

Before that, Wilfried Nancy’s men were on an eight-game unbeaten run, claiming six wins and two draws. Montreal are second in the Eastern Conference standings, picking up 49 points from 28 games this season.

Toronto FC vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 37 meetings between the two teams, Toronto boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Montreal have picked up 15wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Montreal are unbeaten in their last four league games against the Reds, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in September 2020.

Toronto head into the weekend unbeaten in five home games on the bounce, claiming two wins and three draws.

Montreal have won their last four away games in the MLS, scoring nine goals and shipping four.

Toronto FC vs CF Montreal Prediction

Montreal suffered a bump in the road last time out and will head into the weekend looking to regroup and return to winning ways. They have found a way to grind out results away from home recently. So they should see off the hosts, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 CF Montreal

Toronto FC vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montreal

Tip 3: First to score - Montreal (Montreal have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Toronto.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Toronto’s last six games.)

