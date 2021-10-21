Toronto FC vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

In the latest edition of the Canadian Classique, Toronto and Montreal meet at BMO Field on Saturday for a clash in the MLS 2021.

The 401 derby rivals resume hostilities nearly two months on from their last meeting, when Montreal clinched 3-1 on home soil.

Toronto will have revenge on their minds but their form won't inspire much hope.

Having shown some improvement recently, going three games unbeaten, Atalanta United burst their bubble by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday followed by another 3-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami today.

It was their 17th loss of the season - only Austin and Cincinnati losing in more games this season - and languish second from bottom in the league standings.

Montreal on the other hand, drew 1-1 today against Orlando City. Rudy Camacho equalized in the 51st minute after Christopher Mueller had given Orlando the lead in the 45th minute.

They are doing much better than their Canadian counterparts, being in 6th place in the table with 42 points picked up from their 30 games played.

Toronto vs Montreal Head-To-Head

Toronto have won 16 of their last 33 matches against Montreal, who've beaten them a close 13 times during this period.

Their last two encounters, too, have gone Montreal's way.

Toronto Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Montreal Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-L

Toronto vs Montreal Team News

Toronto

The Reds have a fair bit of injury concerns going on at the moment with five players in the treatment room, including young forward Ayo Akinola.

Dom Dwyer is doubtful with a problem in his lower body.

But on the bright side, Auro Jr. returns from a suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Ralph Priso, Tsubasa Endoh, Ifunanyachi Achara and Omar Gonzalez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Montreal

Much to Montreal's dismay, they aren't any better in terms of health records.

Robert Thorkelsson (adductor), Mason Toye (shoulder), Jean Aniel Assi (quadriceps), Ahmed Hamdi (adductor) and Romell Quioto (hamstring) are all injured for the Quebec side at the moment.

Finland star Lassi Lappalainen is doubtful with a hamstring problem.

Injured: Robert Thorkelsson, Mason Toye, Jean Aniel Assi, Ahmed Hamdi and Romell Quioto

Doubtful: Lassi Lappalainen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Toronto vs Montreal Predicted XI

Toronto (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Eriq Zavaleta, Kemar Lawrence, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Noble Okello; Yeferson Soteldo, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jacob Shaffelburg; Patrick Mullins.

Montreal (3-4-2-1): James Pantemis; Aljaž Struna, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller; Mathieu Choinière, Emanuel Maciel, Samuel Piette, Zorhan Bassong; Joaquín Torres, Djordje Mihailovic; Matko Miljevic.

Toronto vs Montreal Prediction

Despite recent improvements, Toronto still have a long way to go. At least that's what their recent defeat to Atalanta showed.

Montreal, though not in their best shape at the moment themselves, have enough in the tank to come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Montreal

Edited by Shardul Sant