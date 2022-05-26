Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th May 2022 

On their return to league football this weekend, Toronto FC will host Chicago Fire at the BMO Field on Sunday in the Major League Soccer.

The hosts are struggling for form at the moment and are without a league win in over a month. They came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against DC United last time out, with Ayo Akinola and Canadian international Jonathan Osorio getting on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Toronto are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, with just 12 points from 13 games. They will now look to return to winning ways in the league on Sunday.

Chicago, meanwhile, are not in much better form themselves after a decent start to their campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by New York City FC in their last game, falling to a spot-kick midway through the first half.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference standings, one point behind their weekend hosts. They will look to leapfrog them with a win this weekend.

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• There have been 33 meetings between Toronto and Chicago. Toronto have won 13 of those games, while Chicago have won nine. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

• Toronto have won their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 11.

• The visitors have won just two league games all season, the fewest in the division.

• The Reds have lost the joint-most games (7) in the MLS this season, alongside Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps.

• The Fire have statistically the worst offensive record in the league this season, with just 11 goals scored.

• Toronto have failed to keep a clean sheet in 21 league games.

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Toronto are winless in their last six league games, with five of them ending in defeat. They are on a run of back-to-back home defeats and wil look to end that run on Sunday.

Chicago, meanwhile, are on a ten-game winless run, losing seven and drawing three. They are without a win in their last five games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-1 Chicago Fire.

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toronto.

Tip 2 - Toronto to score first: YES (The Canadian outfit have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten games in this fixture).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last ten matchups between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals).

Edited by Bhargav