Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th June 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Toronto FC lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important clash at BMO Field on Wednesday.

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The hosts edged Atlanta United to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Columbus Crew are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have also been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Real Salt Lake over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good record against Toronto FC and have won 17 of the 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's 12 victories.

Toronto FC have found the back of the net in seven of their eight home matches in the MLS this season and will need to step up in this match.

While Columbus Crew have the head-to-head record, Toronto FC have scored an impressive 57 goals in this fixture as opposed to Columbus Crew's 60 goals.

Columbus Crew have won only two of their 12 MLS matches so far this season and will need to turn their campaign around this week.

Toronto FC have failed to keep clean sheets in 22 consecutive regular season games at home and are only two poor performances away from setting an unwanted MLS record.

All five of Toronto FC's victories in the MLS - 15 of their 18 points this season - have come at BMO Field.

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Toronto FC have an impressive home record in the MLS this season and have shown flashes of potential over the past month. The Canadian side has a robust squad at its disposal and will be intent on securing a top-seven finish.

Columbus Crew are yet to hit their stride in the league and have several issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus Crew

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jesus Jimenez to score - Yes

