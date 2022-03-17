Toronto FC vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022

Toronto FC will seek their first win of the new MLS season when they welcome DC United to the BMO Field Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, were denied their third win on the bounce in their last outing and will look to return to winning ways.

Toronto FC will continue their hunt for their first win of the season after falling to a 2-1 loss at Columbus Crew last weekend. It was a second consecutive defeat for Bob Bradley’s men, who opened their season with a 1-1 draw away at FC Dallas on February 26.

Toronto have now failed to taste victory in any of their last nine league outings. They have lost five and drawn four since a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire in October 2021.

Meanwhile, DC United failed to move to the top of the league table after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Chicago Fire.

They had opened their campaign with consecutive victories over Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati, respectively. DC United will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways, as they face a Toronto side that has not beaten them in regulation time since 2017.

Toronto FC vs DC United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

DC United head into Saturday’s game with an upper hand in this fixture, claiming 16 wins in their last 37 encounters.

Toronto FC have picked up 11 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Toronto FC are winless in their last nine MLS games, losing five and drawing four.

DC United are unbeaten in nine successive games against Toronto FC,claiming three wins and six draws since August 2017.

The Black-and-Red are currently on a two-game winning streak on the road, scoring four goals and conceding one.

Toronto FC vs DC United Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, DC United head into Saturday’s game as the clear favourites to win. The Black-and-Red could come away with all three points and extend Toronto’s winless run.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 DC United.

Toronto FC vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - DC United.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - (Each of the last five meetings between the two teams have seen four or more goals being scored).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (both sides have scored in eight of their last ten clashes since 2017).

