Toronto FC vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Toronto FC take on DC United on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this match.

Toronto FC are in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have endured a miserable campaign so far. The Canadian outfit held Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

DC United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Columbus Crew last week and cannot afford another debacle in this game.

D.C. United @dcunited Today, as part of our Military Appreciation efforts with @Leidosinc, #DCU staff volunteered with @TAPSorg at @AudiField to assist with anniversary cards, quilts and resource kits for those grieving the death of a military loved one. Today, as part of our Military Appreciation efforts with @Leidosinc, #DCU staff volunteered with @TAPSorg at @AudiField to assist with anniversary cards, quilts and resource kits for those grieving the death of a military loved one. https://t.co/vvahcwufjM

Toronto FC vs DC United Head-to-Head

DC United have a good record against Toronto FC and have won 15 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Toronto FC have managed 11 victories against DC United and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous match between the two MLS outfits took place in July this year and ended in a stunning 7-1 victory for DC United. Toronto FC were thoroughly outclassed on the day and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-D-L-L

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-L-L-D

Toronto FC vs DC United Team News

Toronto FC have a depleted squad

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola, Eriq Zavaleta, Yeferson Soteldo, and Tsubasa Endoh are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Dom Dwyer, Alex Bono, and Omar Gonzalez are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Eriq Zavaleta, Yeferson Soteldo, Tsubasa Endoh, Ralph Priso-Mbongue

Doubtful: Dom Dwyer, Alex Bono, Omar Gonzalez

Suspended: None

DC United need to win this game

DC United

Frederic Brilliant, Moses Nyeman, Yordy Reyna, and Edison Flores are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Andy Najar has made progress with his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Frederic Brilliant, Yordy Reyna, Edison Flores, Moses Nyeman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs DC United Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Quentin Westberg; Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Kemar Lawrence, Auro; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio; Marco Delgado, Alejandro Pozuelo Jacob Shaffelburg; Jozy Altidore

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; Kevin Paredes, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Nigel Robertha, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Toronto FC vs DC United Prediction

DC United have shown flashes of their brilliance this season but have been far too inconsistent to warrant a place in the top seven. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and has a point to prove this weekend.

Toronto FC have struggled to get going in the MLS and will need to be at their best to trouble their opponents on Sunday. DC United have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 DC United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi