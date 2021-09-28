Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Toronto FC are back in action with another important MLS game this week as they lock horns with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled in the league this year and have a point to prove in this match.

FC Cincinnati are in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and will have to cope with a change in management this month. The away side suffered a 4-2 defeat against DC United over the weekend and will need to step up in this game.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a miserable campaign. The Canadian outfit held Colorado Rapids to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a marginal advantage over FC Cincinnati and have won three out of five matches played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have managed two victories against Toronto FC and will need to level the playing field on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 2-0 victory for FC Cincinnati. Toronto FC were poor on the day and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-L-L-L

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-W-L

Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Toronto FC have a depleted squad

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola and Tsubasa Endoh are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jozy Altidore and Ralph Priso-Mbongue are also struggling with their fitness this month and might not be able to recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Jozy Altidore, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Alejandro Pozuelo, Nick DeLeon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Joseph Claude-Gyau is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Maikel van der Werff is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Joseph-Claude Gyau

Unavailable: None

Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Auro; Jonathan Osorio, Marco Delgado; Richie Laryea, Ifunanyachi Achara, Yeferson Soteldo; Patrick Mullins

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Florian Valot, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Toronto FC have struggled in the MLS and have won only one of their last 11 league games this season. The Canadian giants have made improvements over the course of their campaign and will need to play out of their skins this week.

FC Cincinnati will have to emerge from a period of turmoil in the coming weeks and will need to make a statement of intent in this fixture. Both teams are not at their best at the moment and are likely to share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 FC Cincinnati

