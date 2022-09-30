Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Toronto FC take on Phil Neville's Inter Miami outfit in an important clash at the BMO Field on Friday.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in poor form so far this season. The Canadian outfit suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City this month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Herons edged DC United to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have an impressive record against Toronto FC and have won four out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's one victory.

Toronto FC are one of only two teams that Inter Miami have managed to defeat four times in the MLS so far.

Toronto FC's 4-0 defeat against Orlando City was the third consecutive match in which the team conceded four goals - only the fourth team in MLS history to do so.

Federico Bernardeschi has found the back of the net in each of his first five home games for Toronto FC and is only one game away from equalling a record in this regard.

Inter Miami won their third away game last week - only the 10th MLS victory on the road in the club's history.

Gonzalo Higuain has scored in each of his last three matches for Inter Miami - the first player in the club's history to achieve the feat.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and have improved in recent months. Gonzalo Higuain has been in impressive form in recent months and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Toronto FC have signed a few big names this year but have been heavily compromised by their defensive frailties. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 Inter Miami

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gonzalo Higuain to score - Yes

