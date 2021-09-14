Toronto FC vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Inter Miami take on Toronto FC in an important match on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to win this game.

Inter Miami are in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and will need to step up this season. The away side edged Columbus Crew to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this game.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table and cannot afford to lose this fixture. The Canadian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Toronto FC and Inter Miami are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last month and ended in a 3-1 victory for Inter Miami. Toronto FC were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-L-L

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-W-W

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Team News

Toronto FC need to win this game

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola and Tsubasa Endoh are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jozy Altidore and Ralph Priso-Mbongue are also struggling with their fitness this month and might not be able to recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Jozy Altidore, Ralph Priso-Mbongue

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Kieran Gibbs and Ryan Shawcross are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against FC Cincinnati this weekend. Joevin Jones is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Kieran Gibbs, Ryan Shawcross

Doubtful: Joevin Jones

Unavailable: None

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Auro; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio; Patrick Mullins

Match Trailer vs Toronto FC 🎥



24hrs out from kickoff as #InterMiamiCF heads north to face Toronto FC on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/bp57UUD71q — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 13, 2021

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Brek Shea, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have made progress in recent weeks and have lost only one of their last eight MLS games. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi can make an impact on their day and will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Toronto FC have endured a miserable MLS campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins this week. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 0-2 Inter Miami

