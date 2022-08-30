Toronto FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Toronto FC take on Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the BMO Field on Wednesday.

Toronto FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts eased past Charlotte FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The away side edged New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Toronto FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over Toronto FC and have won seven out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's six victories.

Toronto FC have won their last two home games against Los Angeles Galaxy and have lost only one of their last eight games against the away side at the BMO Field.

Los Angeles Galaxy ended a four-game winless run away from home with their 2-1 victory last week and have not won consecutive MLS matches on the road since September 2020.

Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernadeschi have started seven games together so far for Toronto FC and have both found the net in three of these matches.

After a run of five victories in 27 MLS games, Toronto FC have won four of their last seven games in the competition and have kept clean sheets in three of these matches.

Javier Hernandez has recorded an assist in five different MLS matches so far and has found the back of the net in three of these games.

Toronto FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Toronto FC have been a resurgent force in the MLS and have managed to get plenty out of their big-money signings. The likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi have brought their skills to the fore in the competition and will look to make their mark this week.

Los Angeles Galaxy can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this year. Toronto FC are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 3-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Toronto FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toronto FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Bernardeschi to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi