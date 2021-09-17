Toronto FC vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Toronto FC are bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings as they host Nashville SC at the BMO Field on Saturday.

The Reds are winless in nine games and are currently on a six-match losing streak after losing 1-0 to Inter Miami last week. Christian Makoun scored a penalty in second-half stoppage time to earn all three points for his side.

Toronto FC went down to 10-men in the 37th minute of the game after Kemar Lawrence was shown a red card. But Javier Perez's men fought valiantly and created good chances.

The defeat must have been deflating particularly after they thought they had won it through a Jacob Shaffelburg shot in the 87th minute. Replays were inconclusive as to whether Nick Marsman had let the ball go entirely over the line.

Toronto FC currently sit 14th in the Eastern Conference standings with just 15 points from 24 matches. Meanwhile, their Saturday opponents Nashville are on a five-match unbeaten streak. They have won their last three games and dispatched CF Montreal 1-0 last weekend.

Nashville kept their 10th cleansheet of the season and are presently second in the Eastern Conference standings with 41 points from 23 matches. They trail Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution by 14 points but have two games in hand on the Revs.

Gary Smith's men will be looking to maintain the gap between themselves and the chasing pack and keep their position in tact. They have three more games on the road before returning to the Nissan Stadium on the September 29th to take on Orlando City.

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed just thrice in the past. Nashville SC have won two matches while one match has ended in a draw. The last time the two sides locked horns was in August and the teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Toronto FC form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Nashville SC form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Team News

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola and Ralph Priso are likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season. Jozy Altidore recently underwent surgery on his foot and will be unavailable for a while.

Alejandro Pozuelo could return after recovering from a lower body injury. Kemar Lawrence is suspended after picking up a red card in the game against Inter Miami.

Injuries: Ayo Akinola, Raph Priso, Jozy Altidore

Doubtful: Alejandro Pozuelo

Suspensions: Kemar Lawrence

Nashville SC

Dax McCarty will return from suspension after picking up a red card in the game against New York City FC. Nashville have no injury concerns.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Auro; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Richie Laryea, Yeferson Soteldo, Jonathan Osorio; Patrick Mullins

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis (GK); David Romney, Eric Miller, Walker Zimmerman; Daniel Lovitz, Brian Anunga, Matt LaGrassa, Hany Mukhtar, Taylor Washington; Daniel Rios, C.J. Sapong

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Prediction

Also Read

Toronto FC are finding it difficult to snap their losing streak and here, they're up against one of the strongest teams of the 2021 MLS season. It will be a tight match but Nashville ought to get all three points.

Prediction: Toronto FC 0-1 Nashville SC

Edited by Shambhu Ajith