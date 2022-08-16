Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as New England Revolution lock horns with Toronto FC in an important clash at the BMO Field on Wednesday.

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Revs edged DC United to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Canadian outfit eased past Portland Timbers by a 3-1 margin last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a slight edge over Toronto FC and have won 14 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's 10 victories.

Toronto FC have recorded one victory against New England Revolution in each of their last six seasons in the MLS, with the run beginning in 2016.

New England Revolution have won consecutive matches for the first time this season and have managed to keep clean sheets in each of their last four matches in the MLS.

Federico Bernardeschi has registered three goals and three assists in his four MLS appearances so far and has found the back of the net in both his home games for Toronto FC.

After collecting only eight points from a run of 14 MLS games, Toronto FC are unbeaten in their last four league games and have collected 10 points during this period.

New England Revolution have kept clean sheets in two consecutive games away from home for the second consecutive season in the MLS.

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have improved over the past month and will be intent on a top-seven finish this season. The Revs have largely failed to replicate last year's success and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks.

Toronto FC have managed to overcome their shoddy start to the season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 New England Revolution

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Bernardeschi to score - Yes

