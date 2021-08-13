Toronto FC vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Two teams in contrasting positions in the MLS go toe-to-toe on Sunday as rock-bottom Toronto FC host league leaders New England Revolution at the BMO Field Stadium.

The hosts played out a 2-2 draw with New York City FC last time out, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Toronto FC failed to rise from the bottom of the Western Conference table last Sunday as they played out a 2-2 draw with New York City FC.

It was a tale of two halves as the visitors raced to a two-goal lead heading into the halftime break. However, strikes from Richie Laryea and Alejandro Puzuelo helped Toronto force a share of the spoils.

This followed last Tuesday’s humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park Stadium.

Having struggled for most of the season, the Reds head into Sunday’s encounter in resurgent form. They are unbeaten in six of their last seven outings, picking up 10 points in that time.

However, after claiming just five points from their opening 11 games, Javier Perez’s men are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union.

Paxten Aaronson canceled out Matt Polster’s opener on the half-hour mark, but Gustavo Bou rebounded home his saved spot-kick to restore the Revs’ lead eight minutes later.

The visitors are in the driver’s seat for their first-ever title victory as they sit at the top of the league standings with 40 points from 19 games.

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

There have been 34 previous meetings between the two Western Conference sides. The Revs have been the superior side, claiming 13 wins, while Toronto FC have picked up 10. The spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Toronto FC Form Guide: D-W-D-L-D

New England Revolution Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Team News

Toronto FC

The hosts will be without the services of Ayo Akinola, Dom Dwyer and Tsubasa Endoh, who have been sidelined through knee and leg injuries respectively.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Dom Dwyer, Tsubasa Endoh

Suspended: None

New England Revolution

The visitors will be unable to call upon the services of Luis Caicedo and Jonathan Bell, who are presently on the club’s injury list.

Injured: Luis Caicedo, Jonathan Bell

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Richie Laryea; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Patrick Mullins, Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio; Jozy Altidore

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Wilfrid Kaptoum; Arnor Traustason, Gustavo Bou, Buchanan; Adam Buksa

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution will fancy their chances of claiming the win as they take on a Toronto FC side who have struggled for most of the season.

New England Revolution have proven to be the best side in the MLS this season and we predict they will claim a comfortable win against the out-of-sorts hosts.

Prediction: Toronto FC 0-3 New England Revolution

Edited by Peter P