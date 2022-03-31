Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

Fresh off picking up their first MLS win of the season, Toronto FC will play host to New York City FC at the BMO Field Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a two-match losing streak and will look to arrest their slump in form.

Toronto FC got their season up and running with a 2-1 victory over DC United. Before that, they were winless in their opening three games of the season, picking up a draw and two losses.

The win saw Toronto rise to 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings, leapfrogging Inter Miami and Montreal in the bottom two places.

Meanwhile, New York failed to return to winning ways, as they were beaten 2-0 by Philadelphia Union on home turf. That followed a 4-2 defeat at Comunicaciones FC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League last-eight clash.

New York are currently level on four points with Toronto and New England Revolution in the standings.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto have a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming seven wins in the last 20 meetings between the two teams.

New York have picked up one fewer win than Toronto in that period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Toronto head into Saturday’s game with only one win in their last ten MLS games, with a 2-1 win over DC United two weeks ago being their lone win.

Toronto have won just one of their last six home games in the league, while New York are without a win on the road in their last three outings.

New York are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Toronto, claiming a win and two draws since a 1-0 loss in 2020.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction

Both teams have endured slow starts to the season, picking up just four points from 12 available. New York have struggled to get going in attack all season. Toronto could outscore the visitors and come away with a slender win.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-0 New York City FC.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toronto FC.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in four of the last six meetings between the two teams since 2019).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No (New York have failed to score in three of their four games so far).

