Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022 

The new MLS campaign kicked off last weekend and will resume this weekend as Toronto FC host the New York Red Bulls at BMO Field on Saturday night.

Toronto FC began their MLS season with a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas. In a game riddled with multiple VAR decisions, the hosts were fortunate to have escaped defeat as their opponents had two goals ruled out alongside numerous squandered chances.

The home side sit seventh in the Eastern Conference league table with one point and will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season when they play on Saturday.

The New York Red Bulls kicked off their league season with a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes and could very easily have doubled that tally with the quality of chances they created. Patrick Kimala scored the opener before Omir Fernandez and Tom Barlow sealed the win to cancel out their opponents' leveler.

The Red Bulls will now be targeting back-to-back wins when they take on Toronto FC this weekend.

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings between Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls. The hosts have won just 10 of those games, while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in July last year. The game ended 1-1.

Toronto FC Form Guide (All Competitions): D-D-L-W-W

New York Red Bulls Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola and Ralph Priso-Mbongue are both injured and are not expected to play on Saturday.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Ralph Priso-Mbongue

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls

Cristian Casseres Jr. came off injured in the visitors opener and will join Aaron Long on the injury list for the Red Bulls.

Injured: Aaron Long, Cristian Casseres Jr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono (GK); Jacob Shaffelburg, Carlos Salcedo, Chris Mavinga, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio; Jayden Nelson, Alejandro Pozuelo, Deandre Kerr; Jesus Jimenez

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Carlos Miguel Coronel (GK); Aaron Long, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis; John Tolkin, Dru Yearwood, Frankie Amaya, Lewis Morgan; Omir Fernandez, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Toronto FC failed to impress in their opening game last weekend, mustering just one shot on target and getting carved apart far too easily by their opponents.

The New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, had the upper hand in their first league game, shaking off an abysmal preseason run. Should the visitors replicate their latest performance, they could very well come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 New York Red Bulls

