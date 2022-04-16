Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th April 2022

The high-flying Philadelphia Union will seek to pick up a sixth MLS win on the trot when they travel to the BMO Field Stadium to face Toronto FC on Sunday.

The Reds, meanwhile, will look to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the last three meetings between the two teams.

Toronto were denied their third win on the spin last weekend, as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw away to Real Salt Lake. Before that, the Reds saw off DC United and New York City FC in their previous two outings, scoring four goals and conceding two.

With eight points from six games, Toronto are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with seventh-placed Columbus Crew.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia maintained their sensational start to the season as they saw off Columbus Crew 1-0 last time out. They have now won their last five games and are the only unbeaten team in the East.

Philadelphia lead the way in their conference table after picking up 16 points from six games so far.

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 28 meetings between the two teams, Toronto boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Philadelphia have picked up three fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

The Us head into the game unbeaten in three games against Toronto, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in October 2020.

Toronto are unbeaten in three MLS games, picking up seven points from a possible nine since losing 2-1 at Columbus Crew in March.

Philadelphia are on a five-game winning streak and have equalled the third-best start to an MLS season, picking up 16 points from their opening six games.

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

While Toronto will seek a return to winning ways, standing in their way are an unbeaten Philadelphia team on a run of five straight wins. The Us have been impressive in recent games against Toronto, so they could extend their dominance and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 Philadelphia Union.

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (while Toronto have struggled at the defensive end of the pitch, they have scored in their six games).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in ten of the last 11 meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav