Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with an impressive Seattle Sounders side in an important clash at BMO Field on Saturday.

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Canadian outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Sounders slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat against CF Montreal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an impressive record against Toronto FC and have won 11 of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's four victories.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the 2019 MLS Cup final, where Seattle Sounders secured a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Toronto FC's 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew last week represented the 25th consecutive game in which the Canadian side has failed to keep a clean sheet.

Seattle Sounders have won only two of their last 11 away matches in the MLS and have lost three of their last four games on the road over the past month.

Alejandro Pozuelo created six chances for his teammates against Columbus Crew - this was the seventh time he created six of more chances for his side since 2019.

With his goal against CF Montreal, Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris has scored in consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 2019.

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have made improvements to their game over the past month and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs this season. The Sounders have been in impressive form and will look to bounce back from their defeat last week.

Toronto FC have endured a difficult year so far and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 Seattle Sounders

Toronto FC vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes

