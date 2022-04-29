Toronto vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 1 May, 2022

Toronto host Cincinnati at BMO Field in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

Toronto are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference table, three points off the New York Red Bulls in 2nd. Bob Bradley's side have been in strong form of late, having lost only one of their last five games. They will go into the game off the back of a 5-4 loss against New York City FC last time out and will look to bounce back with a win against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference table, having lost five of their opening eight games. Pat Noonan's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Los Angeles FC last time out and will hope to turn things around with a win against Toronto on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Toronto vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of thier last five meetings, with Cincinnati winning the other two.

Toronto came away as 3-2 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2021.

Toronto have scored the second-highest number of goals in the conference, with 15 in their eigh games. However, they've also conceded the most goals with 17.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, are tied third from bottom for goals scored with only nine from their eight games, while also being tied second for goals conceded with 16.

Toronto vs Cincinnati Prediction

It's hard to see Cincinnati taking anything away from the game given the difference in form between the two sides.

Noble Okello, Ralph Priso and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty will all miss the game for Toronto. Meanwhile, Beckham Sunderland is a doubt for Cincinnati, with Kenneth Vermeer and Ronald Matarrita out due to injury.

We predict Toronto will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Toronto 2-0 Cincinnati

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Toronto vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toronto Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Cincinnati have one of the worst attacks in the league. Meanwhile, despite having the worst defense in the league, five of the 17 goals Toronto has conceded came in the 5-4 loss against NYCFC)

Tip 3 - Jesus Jimenez to score/assist (The striker has six goals and one assist from the opening eight games and is the league's top scorer)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan