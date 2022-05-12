Toronto vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th May 2022

Toronto host Orlando City at BMO Field in MLS action on Saturday, looking to arrest their four-game losing run.

After starting their campaign with three winless games, the Reds saw a period of brief revival, winning thrice and drawing once.

But Bob Bradley's side are in a slump once again, losing to New York City, Cincinnati (twice) and Vancouver in their next four.

This has seen them drop to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with 11 points, six behind Orlando, who are in fourth place.

The Lions bounced back from a humiliating 4-1 loss to Montreal with a 2-1 defeat of Philadelphia in the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

Óscar Pareja's side will hope to avoid losing for the second game in a row since their run of four consecutive losses in September last year.

Toronto vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto have won eight of their 15 matches with Orlando, who've beaten them only four times

In the 2021 campaign alone, Orlando won twice against them - a 1-0 win at home in May followed by a 3-2 win in the next month's reverse

Their last eight meetings have produced only two clean sheets - one for Toronto in May 2019 (2-0) and one for Orlando in May 2021 (1-0)

Toronto have conceded 22 goals so far - at least three more than any other side in the Eastern Conference

Toronto, who are in 12th place, have scored three goals more than Orlando, who are in fourth place

Orlando have conceded 15 goals so far this season, with only five teams - Montreal (19), Cincinnati (17), New England Revolution (18), Toronto (22) and Inter Miami (19) - having shipped in more

Toronto vs Orlando City Prediction

Toronto have won three of their five home games this season, scoring at least once in each of them, so Orlando's feeble defense can expect more challenges at the weekend.

But the Reds have been genuinely poor in recent weeks, losing their last four, and the visitors can hope to exploit their slump and get some points on the board.

This could end up being a high scoring draw.

Prediction: Toronto 2-2 Orlando City

Toronto vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

