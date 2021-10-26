Toronto vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Toronto host Philadelphia Union at BMO Field on Wednesday in MLS action, looking to arrest their slump.

The Reds are winless in their last three games and languish second from bottom in the league table with only 26 points from 30 games. Only Cincinnati (19) have lost more games than Toronto (17) so far.

Contrastingly, Philadelphia are in second place and almost certain to book their spot in the playoffs first round as well as the Leagues Cup.

They appear to have lost form lately, going winless in consecutive games, but a 1-0 victory over Nashville has restored some confidence.

Kacper Przybylko's first-half penalty was enough to secure all three points as the visitors could not recover from the deficit.

Toronto vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head

Toronto have won 12 of their last 27 clashes with Philadelphia Union, losing only nine.

However, their last two encounters have gone the way of Toronto, with Philadelphia losing by an 8-0 aggregate score.

Toronto Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Philadelphia Union Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Toronto vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Toronto

Canadian youngster Ayo Akinola continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament rupture he suffered in July, while Ralph Priso-Mbongue will miss his 13th consecutive game since picking up an injury in August.

Ifunanyachi Achara, Dom Dwyer and Tsubasa Endoh are also sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Ifunanyachi Achara, Dom Dwyer, Tsubasa Endoh, Ayo Akinola, Ralph Priso-Mbongue

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Philadelphia Union

Ilsinho is a long-term absentee, having been sidelined since August with a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Cory Burke sustained an ankle injury last month and hasn't regained full fitness yet.

Injured: Ilsinho, Cory Burke

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Toronto vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Toronto (4-3-3): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Chris Mavinga, Eriq Zavaleta, Kemar Lawrence; Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio; Alejandro Pozuelo, Patrick Mullins, Yeferson Soteldo.

Philadelphia Union (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Leon Flach, Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya; Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko, Daniel Gazdag.

Toronto vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Toronto's resurgence appears to have run out of steam as the side have picked up just one point from their last three games.

Philadelphia also returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 defeat of Nashville and will be looking to strengthen their place in the table.

Barring an implosion, the visitors should run away with all three points.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Edited by Peter P