Toronto vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

Toronto will welcome the Portland Timbers at BMO Field in a non-conference MLS fixture on Saturday.

The home team are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference standings and an unbeaten run of three games in the competition has helped them climb up the table. They recorded a hard-fought 3-4 away win at Nashville in their previous outing, with Lorenzo Insigne opening his goalscoring account.

The Portland Timbers, as always, have shown a late resurgence in their MLS campaign and are undefeated in their last 10 league games. They played out a 1-1 draw against Dallas last time around, which was the second consecutive game ending with that scoreline for the visiting side.

Toronto vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times across all competitions and the head-to-head record is even at the moment with four wins for either side and a couple of games ending in draws.

Portland Timbers have just one win to their name in their travels to Toronto, with that win coming in their last visit in 2019. This will be the first meeting between the two sides across all competitions since that game.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 12 of Toronto's last 14 home games, while Portland have seen over 2.5 goals scored in five of their last six away matches.

No team in the MLS this season has played more draws (12) than the visitors this season while only Charlotte (13) and DC United (13) have lost more often than Toronto (12) in the Eastern Conference.

Portland have a slightly better goalscoring record than the home team, outscoring them 41-34 this season. They also boast a better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals than the hosts, who have let in 42 goals this term.

Toronto have managed to keep two clean sheets in their last three games while Portland have not kept a clean sheet in their last five games, conceding eight goals in that period.

Toronto vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Both teams are enjoying undefeated runs at the moment and will head into the fixture in good form. The head-to-head record is even at the moment, but the Reds have dominated the proceedings at home.

Nonetheless, the Timbers are a better side than the hosts in terms of form and should be able to put in a solid display here. With that in mind, the game is expected to pan out as a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Toronto 2-2 Portland Timbers

Toronto vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Toronto to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: Lorenzo Insigne to score or assist any time - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Under 2.5.

