Toronto vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

Toronto FC and Sporting Kansas City wrap up their MLS pre-season with a friendly game at the St. David's Performance Center on Saturday.

Toronto have played five pre-season games so far, recording three wins and suffering two defeats. They lost 2-1 to Houston Dynamo in their midweek friendly game at Saturday's venue.

Sporting Kansas City are without a win in their pre-season, having played out two draws and suffered one loss. They fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of USL Championship side Pheonix Rising in their previous outing.

The two sides will kick off their MLS 2022 regular-season campaigns next weekend, with Toronto squaring off against the Houston Dynamo and Sporting KC facing an away game at Atlanta United.

Toronto vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 26 times so far, with all of their meetings coming in the MLS regular season. Sporting KC enjoy a healthy 14-4 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since they squared off in the MLS 2019 Western Conference game at BMO Field. The game ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Toronto form guide (MLS Pre-season): L-W-W-W-L

Sporting Kansas City form guide (MLS Pre-season): L-D-D

Toronto vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Toronto

In the second phase of the pre-season, the Reds' initial 34-man squad was reduced to 28 men, with players including Auro Jr. and Sebastian Giovinco departing the club earlier this month. Ayo Akinola is still at least a couple of months away from match fitness.

Toronto FC @TorontoFC



#HOUvTOR | #TFCLive "We still need to work on some ideas against a team that's sitting low. So there's things we can take and hopefully use it in a good way.” "We still need to work on some ideas against a team that's sitting low. So there's things we can take and hopefully use it in a good way.”#HOUvTOR | #TFCLive

Injured: Ayo Akinola

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City

A total of 32 players were named in the squad for the second phase of the pre-season by coach Peter Vermes. New signings Marinos Tzionis and Nikola Vujnovic might have to delay their debuts as they await visa-related clearances.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Marinos Tzionis, Nikola Vujnovic

Toronto vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Toronto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Bono (GK); Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Carlos Salcedo, Chris Mavinga, Jacob Shaffleburg; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Deandre Kerr, Jesus Jimenez, Jayden Nelson

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia (GK); Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Logan Ndenbe; Uri Rosell, Roger Espinoza, Cam Duke; Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi

Toronto vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Toronto and Sporting KC will be looking to give their academy players a chance before the regular season kicks off next week. With that in mind, the game is expected to end in a draw.

Prediction: Toronto 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

